Florida Man Arrested for Buying KFC With 10K Of Stolen Money

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

If all of a sudden you had thousands of dollars in your hands, where would you eat to celebrate?

A 32-year-old guy named Samuel Reaves robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday. He didn’t have a weapon but he still managed to get the teller to put more than $10,000 in his bag. And then . . . he took his bag of money and headed straight to KFC.

It’s not clear what he ordered, but the cops tracked him down while he was still inside and arrested him.

But this leads us back to the question, if you suddenly had money in your hands, where would you eat to celebrate… or better yet, what is the first thing you would buy? Because we are giving away $5,000 a day on K92.3 and we want to know how you’ll spend your money when you win!!!

8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm are your chances to win on Orlando’s Number 1 for New Country!