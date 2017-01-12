Just when you think snapchat wouldn’t get you in trouble…. News4Jax in Jacksonville, Florida, reports that employees at a local Jimmy John’s franchise were recently fired after posting a Snapchat video of themselves jumping rope with uncooked dough. Franchise owners James and Rebecca Williams have since released a statement about the ordeal, noting, “Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken.”