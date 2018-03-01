Now Playing
Posted: March 01, 2018

Florida Georgia Line Makes Huge Announcement about New Music

Florida Georgia Line Makes Huge Announcement about New Music

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The guys from Florida Georgia Line have been hard at work writing and recording what will become their fourth studio album. As the duo shares, there will for sure be a collaboration on the new project:  “We’ve already sung some songs. These songs and this album have been sitting around for a while so we’re ready to get it out.” (Tyler Hubbard) “Finish the record if you will and dream of who we want to collab with while we’re creating the album and then sort of towards the end kind of put it out there and say, ‘You want to come to the studio and get on this song?’ So, we’re still kind of dreaming and scheming.”

