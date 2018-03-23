Florida Georgia Line Makes History With NASCAR

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Florida Georgia Line will perform live Saturday, September 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the track’s 25th annual NASCAR weekend, an expansion of an exciting, unique partnership between IMS and Big Machine Records that will also place the chart-topping duo into the race’s name for years to come.

The 25th Running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line is scheduled for Sunday, September 9.

This is the first time a major recording artist or act has been added to the official name of a NASCAR race over a multi-year period.

Here is their latest big hit, Mean to Be: