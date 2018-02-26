By MelissaOnK923

The Tennessee Titans haven’t had new uniforms in two decades, and it’s time for a redesign Any excuse for new clothes is a good one, right? And since the Titans are in a city where music is born, why not get new jerseys in style? Florida Georgia Line is going to headline a public street party to help the team show off their new ‘fits.

The unveiling of the uniforms is set for the evening of Apr. 4 at Broadway and First Avenue, which is near Florida Georgia Line’s restaurant FGL House. Fans can attend the event, which starts at 7 p.m., for free.

The duo told The Tennessean that they’d originally been asked to do a few acoustic numbers for the date, but they decided it was worthy of a full-on amplified concert. “Anytime we can represent the city and the Titans, we’re stepping our game up,” the band’s Brian Kelley told the outlet. “We’re just thankful.”

Now details on the uniform part… The redesign is in honor of the Titans’ 20th season in Nashville and is the first revamp of the jerseys since the team changed its name from the Oilers to the Titans in 1999. The team announced back in the fall they were planning on updating their look and revealed the April date Saturday evening (Feb. 24) event for season ticket holders held at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.