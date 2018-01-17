Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2018

Florida Georgia Line To Appear & Perform On Jimmy Fallon

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It has been a big year for TV appearances for both FGL and Bebe Rexha… The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade had a performance of Meant To Be By Bebe Rexha and then Florida Georgia Line rang in 2018 together on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. But it’s not over yet! Once again they will team up for another nationally televised performance. On January 23, Rexha and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will join forces on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit single “Meant to Be,” which continues to climb both the pop and country charts. The show will air at 11:35 PM ET on NBC.

