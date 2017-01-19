If you watched the Bachelorette with Jojo Fletcher last season you remember hearing about her fiance’s fued he had with quaterback brother Aaron Rogers? Well the family is reportedly feuding with the Green Bay Packers player because they don’t approve of his girlfriend Olivia Munn. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source tells Us Weekly. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” Aaron’s father Ed Rogers recently confirmed to The New York Times that the situation between the family and the NFL star is “complicated,” but did not go into specifics. However, an insider confirms that their two-year rift is most definitely over the 33-year-old’s relationship with the 36-year-old actress.