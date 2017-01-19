Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 19, 2017

Finally, Answers on the Feud Between Aaron Rogers, Jordan Rogers & Family

Comments

Related

View Larger
Finally, Answers on the Feud Between Aaron Rogers, Jordan Rogers & Family
View Larger
Finally, Answers on the Feud Between Aaron Rogers, Jordan Rogers & Family
View Larger
Finally, Answers on the Feud Between Aaron Rogers, Jordan Rogers & Family
View Larger
Finally, Answers on the Feud Between Aaron Rogers, Jordan Rogers & Family

 

If you watched the Bachelorette with Jojo Fletcher last season you remember hearing about her fiance’s fued he had with quaterback brother Aaron Rogers? Well the family is reportedly feuding with the Green Bay Packers player because they don’t approve of his girlfriend Olivia Munn. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source tells Us Weekly. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” Aaron’s father Ed Rogers recently confirmed to The New York Times that the situation between the family and the NFL star is “complicated,” but did not go into specifics. However, an insider confirms that their two-year rift is most definitely over the 33-year-old’s relationship with the 36-year-old actress.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation