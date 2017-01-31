Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2017

Final Beauty & The Beast Trailer Released

Final Beauty & The Beast Trailer Released

Yesterday, the final trailer was released for the new Beauty & The Beast movie before it comes out out March 17th!

I am beyond excited to finally see this movie. Watch the final trailer below:


