Posted: January 31, 2017

Father of “Pac-Man” Dies at 80

Father of “Pac-Man” Dies at 80

The “father of Pac-Man” died yesterday, at the age of 91.  His name is Masaya Nakamura, and he was the founder of Namco, the company that created “Pac-Man”.  Even though he didn’t design the game . . . (that would be Toru Iwatani, who’s still alive) he had a huge impact on the game.  This is the famous sound effect you hear when Pac-Man dies in the game.

 


