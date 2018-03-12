By MelissaOnK923

Faith Hill knows the world was worried about Tim McGraw and so she came out after he collapsed on stage to fill in the crowd and let evveryone know that the rest of the show was canceled. Here is what she said to the crowd…

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank fans for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish friends soon,” a spokesperson for McGraw said.

We got an eyewitness account of what happened on the stage as a K92.3 fan named Ben was in Dublin, Ireland for the C2C festival (Country to Country)! He filled us in that Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his show. Ben sent us a message saying “Tim McGraw collapsed on stage and medical team had to carry him off… Faith came out an hour ago to say that the show will end there because she made a decision that Tim couldn’t come out to perform any longer.”

The incident is said to have happened right after his number one song “Humble and Kind.” Ben said “he had just performed humble and kind and got a massive standing ovation and the lights dimmed for the next song and we saw him walking across the stage and he just collapsed.”

Ben also sent us a video of Tim McGraw’s performance of “Shotgun Rider” which was the song he sang before “Humble and Kind” which is the song he collapsed after…

We will keep you updated as we get information on what happened in Dublin.