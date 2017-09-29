Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 29, 2017

10 Facts About Coffee For National Coffee Day

Comments

Related

View Larger
10 Facts About Coffee For National Coffee Day

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

September 29th is a big day… it’s NATIONAL COFFEE DAY!
In honor of the occasion here are 10 facts about the brewed drink:
  1. The world consumes close to 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day.
  2. New Yorkers drink almost seven times more coffee than other cities in the U.S.
  3. More than half (54 percent) of Americans drink coffee every day.
  4. Americans spend an average of $1,092 on coffee each year.
  5. Coffee is the world’s second most valuable traded commodity, only behind petroleum.
  6. Coffee beans aren’t actually beans. They are fruit pits.
  7. There’s a coffee shop in France where not saying “hello” and “please” makes your coffee more expensive.
  8. When men drink coffee, caffeine goes to the semen just like it does to the blood.
  9. If you take caffeine and mix it with sperm in a test tube, it makes the sperm swim better.
  10. Brazil has been the largest producer of coffee for the last 150 years.

coffee


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation