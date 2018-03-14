Exclusive K92.3 Presale Code For Luke Bryan & Sam Hunt Show In Tampa

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country” tour with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen go on sale THIS Friday, March 16th, at 10 am. The show is in Tampa on June 23rd at Raymond James Stadium. These tickets are going to go FAST… but you can bet that K92.3 has your back. We have an exclusive presale code for you so that you can get these tickets before ANYONE else!

You can use this presale code to get tickets on Thursday, March 15th at 10am.

Just use the code: ENCORE

Go to www.livenation.com to purchase tickets.