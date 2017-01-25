Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 25, 2017

Erin Andrews Reveals She Has Cancer

Comments

Related

View Larger
Erin Andrews Reveals She Has Cancer
View Larger
Erin Andrews Reveals She Has Cancer

It takes quite a bit of courage to do what Erin Andrews did. In a new Sports Illustrated interview she revealed that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer just six months after her stalker lawsuit ended last year. She admits that she didn’t follow doctors’ orders when she decided to cover a Cowboys-Packers game just five days after undergoing her first surgery for the disease on October 11. “Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews says. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.” She found out on November 17 that she wouldn’t need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation