Posted: June 26, 2017

Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews Marries Ex-NHL Player Jarret Stoll

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll have officially tied the knot. People reports that the sportscaster and the ex-NHL player exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony in Montana on Saturday. Andrews wore a gown designed by Carolina Herrera for the ceremony, which was witnessed by a small group of friends and family. Meanwhile, the rustic reception was designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren. The couple started dating in 2012 and Stoll popped the question in December 2016, during a visit to Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33. Here are some photos that PEOPLE and US shared…

 


