Even though it’s been months since the horrific events that happened in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, we are still remembering and honoring those who died that day. And we will continue to every single day. Especially at big events like the Grammy Awards. Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne are set to perform at the award show on January 28th and have planned a special Grammys tribute to concert-goers who were killed on October 1st at the 2017 music event. All three of those acts performed at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival that weekend where 58 people were killed by shooter Stephen Paddock. According to the AP, the artists will cover a to-be-announced Grammy-winning song. “We wanted something that is universal,” says Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “We wanted something that spoke to the subject, which certainly this song does.” Church, who wrote “Why Not Me” after the shooting, called 2017 a “tragic year” due to the Route 91 shooting, as well as the terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England. “In all honesty, there’s not a day that goes by since that day that I have not thought of it and thought of the people and the victims,” Church said. “That being our last show of the year, I took it in differently than I have maybe taken in other shows. I savored it. I remember everything about it.”

Back in October, right after the tragic event, Eric Church played the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville. He didn’t want to but did because one of the men killed in the shooting was supposed to be there that night at the Opry to see Eric Church, which prompted Church to write the song “Why Not Me” that you can listen to below.