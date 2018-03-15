Elton John Grammy Tribute To Air In April With Huge Performances

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The air date has finally been set for the upcoming Grammy tribute to Elton John, which will feature performances from Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and many more. You can never have “too much” going on when it comes to Elton John… I mean, have you seen the man? Very fashionable and outgoing! The “Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute” will air April 10 on CBS at 9 PM ET, with the all-star lineup singing some of Elton’s biggest hits plus a special medley performance from John himself. During the two-hour special, Little Big Town is slated to perform “Rocket Man,” while Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris will sing “My Father’s Gun” and “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatter,” respectively.

Maren Morris says the one-of-a-kind performances were definitely a highlight during the Elton John tribute, but that’s not the only thing she’s looking forward to seeing when the special airs next month. Maren Morris said, “Everyone’s fashion was one point that night, ’cause it’s Elton. He’s wearing this like Gucci, rhinestone, red, Elton-y jacket. And, like, Little Big Town…I mean, they always look amazing. But oh my God, everyone was like going all out because it was an Elton John show.”

Even Miley Cyrus went all out when honoring Elton John… look at these glasses.