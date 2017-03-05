Now Playing
Posted: March 04, 2017

Ellen Degeneres takes Emma Watson Back To Her First Red Carpet Outfit

Ellen Degeneres takes Emma Watson Back To Her First Red Carpet Outfit

Ellen Degeneres can be cruel sometimes. She loves to make fun of people and scare people on live TV. Its just her thing. And its hilarious. The other day when Emma Watson was on the Ellen Degeneres show talking about her up and coming movie Beauty and the Beast, Ellen decided she was going to bring a certain picture to Emma’s attention. It was the outfit she wore to her very first red carpet movie premier. And Emma’s comeback to Ellen is so perfect…


