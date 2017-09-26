By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Taste of Country reports that Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” video has more than 400 million views! So of course, Ellen DeGeneres can’t leave it alone and has to put her personal touches on the video. Its beyond what you could ever imagine! LOL

The comedian and talk show host decided to “share” sacred news with her audiance and tell everyone that these were “deleted scenes” from the video that, for some reason, were left on the cutting room floor…. Hilarious.

“I was in the original because I’m part of her squad,” DeGeneres explains on her show as the audience laughs. “Apparently, she cut me out. I don’t know — she’s threatened by me sometimes.”