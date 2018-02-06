Dylan Scott’s Newborn Son Reacts To Him On TV

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Seriously the CUTEST thing you will see all day is this newborn baby recognizing his dads singing on TV and smiling the entire time! Dylan Scott was performing on Good Morning America on Monday morning (2/5) and his wife took this video while in Nashville watching the show. Their newborn son, Beckett, was born back in December of 2017.

