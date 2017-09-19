By MelissaOnK923

Last night was the huge season premiere of DWTS and a lot went down for one night! Violinist Lindsey Sterling earned the highest score and established herself as the early frontrunner. The 30-year-old musician performed a cha-cha that hard-to-please judge Len Goodman called his favorite dance of the night. Then you got Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz danced earnestly to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and professed his love for DWTS. So those were the few ones that stood out to us but then on the other end of that spectrum was Nick Lachey, who if you remember, previously declared that he’d “never” compete on DWTS. ABC was, of course, quick to play the footage now that he’s come crawling to their stage. And according to the judges his dancing suggested that he perhaps should’ve stayed true to his word. To make matters worse for Lachey, his wife Vanessa proved to be a much better dancer and scored higher than him by three points.