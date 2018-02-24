By Rare Country:

We wonder if record labels, managers, publicists and agents get a little nervous when they hear their artists say they want to take fans behind the curtain and into the real world of a singer-songwriter. More and more, we’re seeing women in the music industry open up about the harsh realities of being a female in a male-dominated world. But although the challenges are different, it is difficult for almost everyone to break through and then climb the ladder of success, whether they’re women, men, groups or duos.

One thing that really makes a difference in country music, though, is the incredible connection that most of the entertainers have with their fans. They hold meet-and-greets at their concerts, participate for free in the annual CMA Music Fest, host Facebook Live events and engage and interact with fans on social media.

But it sounds like Dustin Lynch is feeling like he hasn’t completely made that connection yet, or perhaps just isn’t quite as strong in that area as he wants it to be.

The handsome young artist who left women swooning with his 2012 debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” and then went on to amass five more No. 1s in four years, says in an edgy new Instagram video that he now wants to “let everybody in behind this curtain” of his life and career.

Dustin starts the video off accepting that it takes a village to build a country artist’s career, and he is right. Yet he also says, “But with this village comes a lot of opinions, and with those opinions comes a lot of self-doubt on my end.”

He goes on to say that he believes there is a disconnect between who he is onstage and who he is when the black hat and boots come off. And, he admits, that’s partly his fault because, “We never put it out there.”

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter goes on to say that with a new video series, “I wanna really kinda let everybody in behind this curtain of what goes on in my life, how hard I work at every aspect of what I do and make a little bit more of a personal connection.”

How he makes music and puts together shows are two of the things that Dustin wants to reveal to his fans and followers, but he also says that he’ll show how he deals with relationships, “or the lack thereof.”

“You’re gonna hear a lot of insecurities. I’m just gonna talk about how I’m feeling,” he adds.

As the screen fades to black, the numbers “001” appear, likely implying that this is the first in the video series.

It does, in fact, appear that Dustin is making a fresh start, perhaps even rebooting. A look at his Instagram page shows this video as the first and only post. Anything prior to the Feb. 23 post has been deleted.

We’re excited to see what the future holds for this proven hit-maker and genuinely great guy, so we’ll be anxiously waiting for episode 002!