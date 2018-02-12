Dustin Lynch Admits An Huge Fear Of Being On Stage Behind A Mic

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

You’d think that someone like Dustin Lynch, who has gone on multiple huge tours with artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and Florida Georgia Line, would usually be at ease when he steps up to the microphone in front of a crowd, but nope! Oh, he can sing, singing isn’t what freaks him out. It when there is no music and he has to speak that gets him. He says, “I can sing in front of one person or a million people and it not affect me, [but] when I have to give a speech…I don’t know why, I just…You know, if I have to do some sort of thank you, I usually get pretty torn up about it. Probably speaking in front of folks is kind of embarrassing for me.”