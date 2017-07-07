DRUNK DRIVER HITS TOBY KEITH’S DAUGHTER IN CAR CRASH

By AJ Maguire

krystalkeith “ Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE”

