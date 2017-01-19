Dog Abuse Suspision from the Upcoming Movie “A Dog’s Purpose”

“A Dog’s Purpose” is one of those heart-warmy / tear-jerky movies about how much we love dogs even though they have to die and crush our souls. So you’d think that when they made the movie, they treated the dogs with the utmost care.

But TMZ posted a video yesterday of crew members trying to force a German shepherd into a tank of turbulent water, totally against his will. They finally do get him in, but he goes under . . . and has to be rescued as the director yells cut.