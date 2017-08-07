Now Playing
Posted: August 07, 2017

Disney Channel To Bring Back “Bug Juice”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is HUGE news for all the 90’s and new millennium babies! Disney Channel announced over the weekend that it is reviving its show  Bug Juice , the cult classic that featured stories about the summer camp experience. The younger kids of today have no idea what they are in for!

Bug Juice  took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery,” says Susette Hsiung, Executive Vice President, Production, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement about the reboot. “Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series.” The original version of the show premiered in 1992 and marked the Disney Channel’s first foray into unscripted television. According to  Cosmopolitan , filming is currently underway. Like the original show, the new  Bug Juice  will primarily feature a cabin of young guys and one of girls.

