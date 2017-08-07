Disney Channel To Bring Back “Bug Juice”

By MelissaOnK923

This is HUGE news for all the 90’s and new millennium babies! Disney Channel announced over the weekend that it is reviving its show Bug Juice , the cult classic that featured stories about the summer camp experience. The younger kids of today have no idea what they are in for!

“ Bug Juice took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery,” says Susette Hsiung, Executive Vice President, Production, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement about the reboot. “Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series.” The original version of the show premiered in 1992 and marked the Disney Channel’s first foray into unscripted television. According to Cosmopolitan , filming is currently underway. Like the original show, the new Bug Juice will primarily feature a cabin of young guys and one of girls.