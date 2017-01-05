Yesterday, Wednesday January 4th, Disney announced the arrival of their newest baby elephant Stella. Here is what one of the Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment at Disney Parks, Dr. Mark Penning, released yesterday in regards to the arrival of Stella. “On behalf of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team, I’m thrilled to introduce you to Stella, a female elephant calf born recently and now exploring the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris. Stella’s mother is 28-year-old Donna, who gave birth to the park’s seventh elephant.”