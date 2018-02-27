Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2018

Dierks Bentley Secluded Himself For "The Mountain" And For Good Reason

Dierks Bentley Secluded Himself For “The Mountain” And For Good Reason

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dierks Bentley’s upcoming The Mountain album was written and recorded in Telluride, Colorado. As Dierks told Kix Brooks on America’s Country Countdown, there was a reason for that:

“It’s hard to be a good artist when you’re basing your art on people’s opinions. It’s nice to be able to make music in a little bit of a vacuum where you can just go in there, and do it? That’s why I went to Telluride, just got to get away from that whole grinding machine that’s out there.”

But have you seen pictures of this place? If Dierks can’t get good inspiration at a place like this, he isn’t getting it anywhere else…

telluride

