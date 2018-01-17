Dierks Bentley Reflects On Major Full-Circle Moment

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

As we reported earlier this week, Dierks Bentley opened his Whiskey Row Bar in downtown Nashville and invited several famous friends like Thomas Rhett, Maddie & Tae, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Cole Swindell and more. He reflects on how life used to be for him before making big in the country music world and how he has made it full circle.

“It’s just this real full-circle moment to go from a place where you’re lugging, I used to play this place where I had to park, dump my tailgate, lug all my PA equipment in, jump back in my car hoping I didn’t get a parking ticket, you know ’cause I’m parked in the street with my hazards on, go find a place to park for free ’cause I’m not making any money anyway. I knew these little spots before Nashville got so big. You know, play a show, drink, sober up, get my truck, load up my PA equipment, drive back to my house. Now to be here 18 years later, the PA’s system there. It’s a really good PA system. It sounds amazing, and it’s my own place. My name’s on the door. I in the meantime, I’ve had a pretty good career. It’s a really reflective moment for me and still is, and I can’t believe it’s true.”