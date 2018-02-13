Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 13, 2018

Dierks Bentley Gives Tips To Men For Taking Their Sweethearts Out On Valentines Day

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Valentine’s day is a HUGE deal to some. And there are just some people who do that romantic stuff better than others. With the face that Dierks Bentley has written an entire album of songs inspired and written for his wife, we’d say that he is one of those hopeless romantic types. So this year, he is helping the men out by giving some good tip for taking their sweethearts out this Valentine’s Day:

He says, “You know, just opening the door, it’s such a big deal. It’s just a nice thing to do. It’s a car door, unlocking the door for somebody to get in the car first and hold the door to get in, and I just think that’s just, if you’re doing that, then you’re obviously thinking about ways to be respectful, be considerate, be kind and be thoughtful.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation