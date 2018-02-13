By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Valentine’s day is a HUGE deal to some. And there are just some people who do that romantic stuff better than others. With the face that Dierks Bentley has written an entire album of songs inspired and written for his wife, we’d say that he is one of those hopeless romantic types. So this year, he is helping the men out by giving some good tip for taking their sweethearts out this Valentine’s Day:

He says, “You know, just opening the door, it’s such a big deal. It’s just a nice thing to do. It’s a car door, unlocking the door for somebody to get in the car first and hold the door to get in, and I just think that’s just, if you’re doing that, then you’re obviously thinking about ways to be respectful, be considerate, be kind and be thoughtful.”