Posted: January 22, 2018

Dierks Bentley Gives Out Phone Number On Social Media

Dierks Bentley Gives Out Phone Number On Social Media

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dierks Bentley has always embraced having personal interactions with his fans, and now they have a new way to stay connected. On Friday (1/19), Dierks tweeted that if anybody needed to reach him over the weekend, they could call his “mountain line”: 970-426-5381. Upon calling the number, Bentley can be heard saying he was sorry to miss the call, but was up on the mountain right now. He then says to leave a voicemail and he’ll try to call back.

The phone number’s Western Colorado area code encompasses the small town of Telluride, where Dierks wrote and recorded much of his new album, The Mountain.

He also shared it on his Instagram Story, reaching more people and probably getting way more phone calls than he expected.

IMG_6717.PNG

His new album, The Mountain, will be out very soon. They haven’t set a release date yet but you can pre-order the album now so you know its right around the corner….

