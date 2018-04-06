Dierks Bentley Announces Very FIRST Seven Peaks Music Festival

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dierks Bentley has announced the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, coming to Buena Vista, Colorado, this Labor Day Weekend (August 31-September 2). Taking place on multiple stages in front of the scenic Collegiate Peaks mountain range, the festival will feature a star-studded lineup that includes Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, with more acts to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Three-day passes will go on-sale beginning April 20 at 10 AM local time on sevenpeaksfestival.com.

These are the Collegiate Peaks Mountains …