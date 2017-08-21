Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter Welcome Baby Girl Into The World

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Huge congratulations to Derek and Hannah Jeter as Thursday they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17,” read Friday’s tweet from Jeter’s website, The Players’ Tribune. The surefire Hall-of-Famer’s former team, the New York Yankees, also offered up their congratulations, tweeting, “We can’t wait to meet her!” The couple got married in July 2016 in Napa; Mrs. Jeter (nee Hannah Davis) is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who is 16 years younger than her 43-year-old husband.