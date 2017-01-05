Delta Airlines Asks Mom to Leave 1st Class Because of Crying Baby

Well Delta created a frenzy. A lot of people are not happy with the airline after they asked a woman with a crying baby to leave first class because her child was “disrupting people.” Arielle Noa Charnas claims that she was asked by Delta flight attendants to relocate from first class to the back of the plane when her 9-month old baby Ruby started screaming and crying. The couple was taking quite a long flight from New York to Los Angeles but they took extra precautions to try and avoid the very situation that happened. The fashion blogger tells People magazine that she and her husband purchased first class seats because they anticipated their child would want to lay down with them during the six-hour flight. However, Ruby became upset before the plan even took off. “I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes,” Charnas recalls. “As if I could just look at Ruby and say ‘Okay, now it’s time to stop.’ I started crying because I was so stressed and anxious and instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate, she instead made the situation worse.” After Charnas shared her story on Instagram, tens of thousands of users expressed their outrage at Delta. The airline, however, has not admitted to the allegations. “Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service. We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they’ve paid,” the company said in a statement.