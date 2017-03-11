Now Playing
Posted: March 11, 2017

Daughter Crashes Dad’s BBC News Interview

Daughter Crashes Dad’s BBC News Interview

This video has gone viral in less than 24 hours… and its because its hilarious! A dad is in, what looks like, his home office doing a web interview with BBC news. And in the middle of the interview his young daughter comes into the office followed by his baby in a walker. Then within seconds a woman RUNS into the room and yanks both the baby and toddler out of the room on her hands and knees to try and stay out of sight… all while the dad is apologizing to the host of BBC New. Hilarious! Here is the full video…


