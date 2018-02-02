Dash Cam Footage Of Carrie Underwood’s Cop Stop Released

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

There is a first time for everything. Even Carrie Underwood getting pulled over for speeding after 18 years. Police from the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee, have released dash cam footage from Carrie Underwood’s traffic stop earlier this week. On Monday (1/29), Carrie tweeted that she had just been pulled over for speeding for the first time ever, and the new video, obtained by Inside Edition, shows how it all went down. In the video, a Brentwood police officer approaches Underwood’s Mercedes SUV and asks her, “What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” To which Carrie replied, “I wasn’t even paying attention. I know that’s no excuse.” After the officer let Underwood drive away with a verbal warning, she took to Twitter to apologize and say she felt “so ashamed.”