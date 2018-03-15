Darius Rucker To Reunite Hootie & The Blowfish At Jason Aldean Concert

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The classics are coming back! Darius Rucker will reunite his former band Hootie and the Blowfish for one night only this summer. Which is huge! Since Darius Rucker became his own solo act, Hootie and the Blowfish haven’t performed together in quite a while. When Darius Rucker released his first solo album in 2008, he didn’t leave the band completely but his focus was definitely more on his solo career. According to Rolling Stone Country, the group will come back together as a supporting act during Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour stop at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. Rucker confirmed the news in a video message, which aired during a press conference held by Aldean on Wednesday. The High Noon Neon Tour, which kicks off May 10 in Kansas City, Missouri, will also feature guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina. The special Atlanta show with Hootie will take place on July 21.