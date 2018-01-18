Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum & Russel Dickerson Announce Tour

By MelissaOnK923

Another summer of amazing concerts! This is no exception. Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum are hitting the road and they are bringing country newcomer Russell Dickerson out on tour with them.

“For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life,” Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley said in a release. “Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him.”

“Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker added. “It’s going to be an incredible summer.”

CMT reports that together, all three acts have amassed 16 No. 1s, 24 Top 10 hits, and eight Grammy wins.

If you remember during the 51st Annual CMA Awards, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Lady Antebellum opened up the whole show with “Hold My Hand”… hopefully, we see more of that collaboration on tour!

Here are the initial dates for the Summer Plays On tour:

July 19: Toronto, ON

July 20: Cleveland, OH

July 21: Darien Center, NY*

July 26: Bethel, NY

July 27: Gilford, NH

July 28: Hartford, CT

Aug.2: Columbia, MD**

Aug. 3: Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 4: Wantagh, NY

Aug. 16: Mountain View, CA

Aug. 17: Sacramento, CA

Aug. 19: Seattle, WA

Aug. 23: Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 24: Irvine, CA

Aug. 25: San Diego, CA

Sept. 6: Cincinnati, OH

Sept. 7: Clarkston, MI

Sept. 8: Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 13: St. Louis, MO

Sept. 14: Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 15: Chicago, IL

Sept. 20: Virginia Beach, VA

Sept. 21: Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 22: Mansfield, MA

Sept. 27: Alpharetta, GA*

Sept. 28: Tampa, FL

Sept. 29: West Palm Beach, FL

Oct. 4: Raleigh, NC

Oct. 5: Charlotte, NC

Oct. 6: Bristow, VA