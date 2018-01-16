Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2018

Danica Patrick Confirms Relationship With Green Bay Packers Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers

By MelissaOnK923

On Monday, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick confirmed that she’s dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom she reportedly met at the ESPYs in 2012. A Chicago Bears fan, Patrick also admitted to the AP that she’s now going to switch her allegiance to the hated Packers, which might well earn her a ban from Soldier Field. As the AP notes, Patrick recently ended a five-year relationship with fellow race-car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while Rodgers split with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating.

There are no comments yet.

 
 

