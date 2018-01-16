By MelissaOnK923

On Monday, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick confirmed that she’s dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom she reportedly met at the ESPYs in 2012. A Chicago Bears fan, Patrick also admitted to the AP that she’s now going to switch her allegiance to the hated Packers, which might well earn her a ban from Soldier Field. As the AP notes, Patrick recently ended a five-year relationship with fellow race-car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while Rodgers split with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating.