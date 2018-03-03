Dan + Shay Release Another Intense Music Video For Tequila

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dan + Shay aren’t just known for their talent with music but just look at the music video they released for their newest single “Tequila”… These guys have been putting out some intense and detailed music videos that are more of a movie than a music video! Remember when they released the music video for “How Not To”…

It through everyone for a loop because you did’t expect it to be about an alcoholic and the struggle that alcoholics go through every day. This video is very similar in the surprise aspect of it.

What do ya think?