Dan + Shay Performed Half Time Show At Huge NFL Game

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dan and Shay were in Dan Smyers’ hometown of Pittsburgh on Sunday (1/14) for a special halftime performance during the Steelers’ playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And although the Steelers ended up falling to the Jags 45-42 in an exciting game, the duo said performing for the packed stadium crowd was a mind-blowing experience. The duo also shared several videos from their Pittsburgh trip on Instagram Stories, including an update from the locker room after their halftime performance and an enthusiastic sideline celebration as the Steelers scored. The duo was more than excited and honored to do the gig. They took to social media to express how cool of an experience it was.