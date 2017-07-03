Chris “Burr” Martin is a podcaster and comedian, but you probably know him best as the dad who hilariously trolls his daughter’s selfies on Instagram. Whether he’s mocking her eyebrows, glasses, tattoos or poses, the Washington-based father faithfully recreates Cassie’s pictures while infusing them with a hint of his own trademark sense of humour. The result is both amusing and adorable, not least because he and his daughter have so much fun doing them.

Source: Boredpanda.com