Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: October 17, 2017

Dad Finds Daughter In Hotel With Boyfriend, Shoots Guy In Groin

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This dad just did what SO many dads before him have dreamed about.  Of course, he’s going to wind up in prison over it for a long time, but maybe he thinks it’s worth it.

A 40-year-old guy named Donald Jenkins Jr. from Shenandoah, Pennsylvania figured out that his 20-year-old daughter was at a Motel 6 with her BOYFRIEND over the weekend . . . and he was NOT happy about it.

(The boyfriend’s age wasn’t released.)

So he tracked them down . . . busted into the room . . . and SHOT his daughter’s boyfriend in the GROIN.

The guy was treated at the hospital but there’s no word on his condition.

Donald is on the run right now . . . he’s wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation