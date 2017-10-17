Dad Finds Daughter In Hotel With Boyfriend, Shoots Guy In Groin

By MelissaOnK923

This dad just did what SO many dads before him have dreamed about. Of course, he’s going to wind up in prison over it for a long time, but maybe he thinks it’s worth it.

A 40-year-old guy named Donald Jenkins Jr. from Shenandoah, Pennsylvania figured out that his 20-year-old daughter was at a Motel 6 with her BOYFRIEND over the weekend . . . and he was NOT happy about it.

(The boyfriend’s age wasn’t released.)

So he tracked them down . . . busted into the room . . . and SHOT his daughter’s boyfriend in the GROIN.

The guy was treated at the hospital but there’s no word on his condition.

Donald is on the run right now . . . he’s wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault