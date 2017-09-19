Dad Arrested After Chasing Daughter With Clown Mask

By MelissaOnK923

You’ve seen video’s go viral on the internet of people scaring others with clown masks, even parents scaring children. It’s all fun and games but things got serious really quickly for Vernon Barrett’s 6-year-old daughter. She has been having trouble behaving properly at school and home. So, Barrett decided to scare some sense into her by putting on a creepy clown mask and chasing his daughter around the grounds of their Ohio apartment complex. The petrified girl responded by running into a neighbor’s apartment and refusing to come out of a back bedroom when her dad—still wearing the clown mask—showed up at the door. This is when Barrett comes face to face with the neighbor who he proceeded to get into a heated argument with, Dion Santiago, who was allegedly drunk and fired a gunshot in the air. Ultimately, the police showed up and charged Santiago with using weapons while intoxicated, while Barrett was charged with child endangerment and inducing panic.