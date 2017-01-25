Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away, and it’s probably good to have an entire day devoted to being romantic . . . because after reading this survey its a bit obvious that NO is focusing on that the rest of the year! LOL

According to a new survey, the average couple only spends seven minutes a day being romantic. That can mean anything from saying nice things to each other or cuddling on the couch to getting-it-on.

The survey also found 59% of people spend less than 10 hours a week with their significant other. We assume that means the time you’re both awake and alone . . . so roughly an hour-and-a-half a day.

And 31% have never gone on a romantic trip together.