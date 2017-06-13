Now Playing
Posted: June 13, 2017

Couple Approaching 68th Anniversary Does Heart-Melting Photoshoot

By MelissaOnK923

Good Morning America shared this story a few days ago and  it was just to precious to not share with you! This couple, who is approaching their 68th wedding anniversary was set up by their granddaughter to do a photoshoot and of course, we died at the photos. So cute!


