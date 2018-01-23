Country Artists Throws It Back To A Time When He Was A Little Cowboy

By Rare Country:

The little boy in this photo looks right at home holding a BB gun while wearing a western shirt, cowboy hat and boots and pressed blue jeans. He’s sitting at the family fireplace at home in Florida just ready to spend a day outdoors living that country lifestyle.

Three decades have passed since that photo was taken, and that boy has grown up to become a big country star who still wears pressed jeans and a cowboy hat and boots.

His name is Easton Corbin, and he just shared that photo with his fans, along with a caption having a little fun with the title of his debut hit.

He writes, “I don’t know if I’ll ever be ‘a little more country than that.’”

You’ve got to hand it to Easton for sticking close to his country roots, though. Even when he switches things up a little bit, like he does on his latest hit, “A Girl Like You,” Easton still keeps the steel guitar and twang in his music.

There’s a drum loop at the beginning of the song, and Easton admits he had to live with this song a little bit before he knew it was right for him.

Easton tells Rare Country, “It’s a little different than anything I’ve ever cut. I tell the story that my [guy at the record label] pitched me this. He said, ‘You probably won’t like this, but I’m going to play it for you anyway.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, play it.’ ‘Cause sometimes you never know where you might come across a song you really love that they might think you don’t.”

Easton took the demo of “A Girl Like You” with him, and it started to grow on him as he listened to it over time.

He says, “I kept coming back to that song. I was like, ‘There was something about this song. I love the message. I love the way it makes you feel. The melody and the beat.’ I thought, ‘This is a little different.’”

At this point in his career, Easton knows his fans are looking to him to keep his music country. He’s made a name for himself for keeping that traditional influence alive in his music, and Easton isn’t going to let those fans down.

“You’ve got to be current,” Easton tells us. “You’ve got to stay up with the times, but you’ve still got to be yourself. I said, ‘I think this is a song that I can take and put my twist on and still have the modern thing. but still have what I do on it.’”

No matter how adventurous Easton gets with his music, he’s always going to be a country singer. His thick accent makes it pretty much impossible for him to sing any other style of music.

Easton says with a laugh, “I told ’em onstage [one night], ‘I could rap for you, and it’s still going to sound country.’”

“A Girl Like You” is the lead single from Easton’s upcoming fourth studio album. We’ll keep you posted when he announces the details on that project’s release.