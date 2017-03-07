Corinne Takes Over the “Women Tell All” Episode of “The Bachelor”

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All, enemies Corinne and Taylor rehashed their tumultuous relationship on Nick’s season. An emotional Taylor discussed the deep impact that Corinne’s words had on her personal life and career, but Corinne refused to offer an apology and complained that Taylor “totally judged me.” Corinne also earned a huge applause after leaving midway through Taylor’s sob story to grab a glass of champagne, and later, for giving everyone at the taping a sample of her nanny Raquel’s famous cheese pasta. Chris Harrison also sat down with new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who said she is “honored “ to be the show’s first black star.