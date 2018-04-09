Now Playing
Posted: April 09, 2018

Concert Announcement: Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert Announce Florida Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Let’s DO THIS!!! Another party coming to Tampa… Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Wheeler Walker Jr. will be taking over the Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, October 12th!!! They are traveling around the country to perform for their fans on the  RED BLOODED ROCK N ROLL REDNECK EXTRAVAGANZA TOUR…  whew that was a mouthful! Are you ready?! Tickets go on sale THIS Friday (4/13) but we will have an exclusive K92.3 presale code for you this Thursday! Presale starts at 10am on 4/12 so keep your eye’s on our Facebook page for that presale code…

