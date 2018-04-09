By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Let’s DO THIS!!! Another party coming to Tampa… Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Wheeler Walker Jr. will be taking over the Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, October 12th!!! They are traveling around the country to perform for their fans on the RED BLOODED ROCK N ROLL REDNECK EXTRAVAGANZA TOUR… whew that was a mouthful! Are you ready?! Tickets go on sale THIS Friday (4/13) but we will have an exclusive K92.3 presale code for you this Thursday! Presale starts at 10am on 4/12 so keep your eye’s on our Facebook page for that presale code…