Cole Swindell Releases Artwork For “Break Up In The End”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Cole Swindell has unveiled the cover artwork for new single “Break Up in the End,” which he will release this Friday, February 23. “This is one of those songs, from the first time I heard it I knew it was special,” Swindell captioned the single art, which shows him wearing a black hat and brown leather jacket while looking out of frame. “I think so many people will be able to relate to the lyrics. Even though I didn’t write it I’m amazed that the best writers in town are bringing songs like this to me and I’m very excited that this is the first single from my new album.” “Break Up in the End” was written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon. It marks Swindell’s ninth career single.