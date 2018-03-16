Cole Swindell Reads “The Worst Pick Up Lines Ever”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Cole Swindell has revealed that he tends to be a “runner” when it comes to romantic relationships. “Before it gets too serious or whatever, I just don’t wanna hurt anybody because I know what that’s like,” he admits in a new interview with Taste of Country. “And I think that may have affected my relationships.” In honor of his latest single “Break Up In the End,” Swindell also read a variety of bad breakup lines. Among them were, “Roses are red, violets are blue, garbage is dumped, now so are you” and “It’s not you, it’s your taste in music.” Ouch. Here is the full video by Taste of Country with Cole Swindell’s “Worst Pickup Lines Ever.”

Also, here is his new single “Break Up in the End”… What do you think of it?